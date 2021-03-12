Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Trading Up 7.7%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 179,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 185,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTZ shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Intrusion alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market cap of $359.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. Analysts anticipate that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

About Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.