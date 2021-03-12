inTEST Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for inTEST in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INTT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.61 million, a P/E ratio of 539.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth $2,597,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

