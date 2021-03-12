Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.26

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 114134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISNPY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

