Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Issues Earnings Results

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

