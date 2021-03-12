International Seaways (INSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect International Seaways to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INSW stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78.

Get International Seaways alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.