InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $7,547,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

