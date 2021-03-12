Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading Down 8.6%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) was down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 1,219,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,153,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $691.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 447,294 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

