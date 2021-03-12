Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi Sells 2,400 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IPAR stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. 80,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,036. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Inter Parfums by 51.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 399.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

