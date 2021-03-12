Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.06 and last traded at $122.06. 37,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 661% from the average session volume of 4,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.69.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.33.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

