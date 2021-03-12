Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $247.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.09 and its 200-day moving average is $249.62. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

