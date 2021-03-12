InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Down 8.2% After Earnings Miss

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s share price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 14,592,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 24,224,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other InspireMD news, Director Thomas J. Kester acquired 120,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 753.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097,452 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of InspireMD worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.41.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

