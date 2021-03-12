Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) versus Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Head-To-Head Survey

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Dassault Systèmes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $153.40 million 1.17 -$37.00 million ($1.63) -4.74 Dassault Systèmes $4.50 billion 11.91 $689.14 million $3.52 58.69

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -27.98% N/A -15.39% Dassault Systèmes 10.63% 15.21% 5.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspired Entertainment and Dassault Systèmes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dassault Systèmes 2 4 6 0 2.33

Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Inspired Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators. The company also designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience for virtual sports retail and digital operators. In addition, it offers SBG and virtual sports content through its remote gaming servers. Further, the company operates analog gaming and amusement machines for pubs, adult gaming centers, motorway service stations, and holiday resorts. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. It also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, the company offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and CGI services for 3D visualizations in real-time for storytelling across media channels; EXALEAD, a business analytics software that provides information intelligence; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making. Further, it provides consulting, deployment, engineering, and enablement services. The company primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; and marine and offshore through direct sales force and value-added resellers. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE has a collaboration with Aden Group to develop Akila Care, a ready-to-use infectious disease hospital solution to fight against COVID-19. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in VÃ©lizy-Villacoublay, France.

