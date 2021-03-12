Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -88.79 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.