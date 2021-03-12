Insights Network Market Capitalization Tops $5.44 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $32,027.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.17 or 0.00649579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026174 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,103,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

