Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $843,451.04 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $355.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.98. The company has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

