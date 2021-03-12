Insider Selling: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Sells 17,412,500 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $40,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

