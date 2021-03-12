Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells 426 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:USNA opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $102.58.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

