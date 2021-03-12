Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 9,559 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

