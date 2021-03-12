Insider Selling: Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director Sells $473,225.43 in Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -583.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
TRN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
