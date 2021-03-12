Insider Selling: Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director Sells $473,225.43 in Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -583.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

