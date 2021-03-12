Insider Selling: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Sells 62,974 Shares of Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
