Insider Selling: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Sells 62,974 Shares of Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

