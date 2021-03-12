Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) COO Sells $6,793,513.48 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $704.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $706.12 and its 200-day moving average is $708.37.

The Sherwin-Williams shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

