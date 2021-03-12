Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,153,600.00.

Shares of SIBN opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. Analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

