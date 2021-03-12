Insider Selling: Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Sells $104,580.00 in Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock remained flat at $$17.69 during midday trading on Friday. 17,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,315. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

