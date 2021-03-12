Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Sells $4,165,161.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $188.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.87, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

