Insider Selling: Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) CEO Sells $158,800.00 in Stock

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RLGY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.72. 2,128,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,788,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,997 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 103,138 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

