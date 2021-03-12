Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Sells $1,266,600.00 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,266,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,753.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PWR stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 261,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.