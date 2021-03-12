Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Sells $328,800.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronald Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Ronald Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $36.02 on Thursday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PetIQ by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PetIQ by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

