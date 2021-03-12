Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,631,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PATK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.87. 4,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,246. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

