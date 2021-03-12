Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,359,835.12.

Kenneth George Pinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00.

TSE:PXT opened at C$23.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.87. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.22 and a 1-year high of C$24.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eight Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

