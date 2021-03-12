Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark D. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $344.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.50 and a 200 day moving average of $304.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.09 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

