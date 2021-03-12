Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 75.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 560,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 56.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

