Insider Selling: Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) EVP Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $48,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oconee Federal Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $149.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.68. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 154.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

