Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,210,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. 36,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $700,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

