Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Sells 5,524 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Harper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49.

Shares of STIM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $278.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

