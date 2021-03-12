Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $144,580.00 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,476. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

