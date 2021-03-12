Insider Selling: MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) General Counsel Sells 21,749 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

