Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $1,027,474.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32.

On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $7,359,655.70.

On Friday, December 18th, David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $10,376,899.10.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96.

LYFT opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,711,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.