Insider Selling: HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) insider Paul Rogan sold 1,000 shares of HUB24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$19.35 ($13.82), for a total value of A$19,350.00 ($13,821.43).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 18th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. HUB24’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

