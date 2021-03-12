Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells 6,590 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$665,319.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85.

Shares of George Weston stock traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$101.67. 21,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,265. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$86.65 and a 12 month high of C$108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$15.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

