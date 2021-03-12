Insider Selling: Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) SVP Sells $481,061.00 in Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $133.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Dover by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 80,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.