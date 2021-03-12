Insider Selling: Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) CEO Sells 8,414 Shares of Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLOW traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,597. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,258,000 after buying an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

