Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Insider Sells 41,954 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FIX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 290,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,352. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

