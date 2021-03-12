Insider Selling: Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $115,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,503.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CATM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. 13,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics plc has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CATM shares. DA Davidson downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 79.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

