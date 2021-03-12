Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Sells 64,949 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 64,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $5,697,326.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AI opened at $86.47 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on AI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

