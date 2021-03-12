Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Sells $214,555.28 in Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dominic Frederico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $5,220,320.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after buying an additional 3,241,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,742,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 88.7% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 845,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 754.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 550,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

