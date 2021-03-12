Insider Selling: Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. 116,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $599.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

