Insider Selling: Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) CAO Sells $121,568.00 in Stock

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) CAO Mark Nunneley sold 15,196 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $121,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,413 shares in the company, valued at $275,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.29. 30,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,215. Ashford Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $21.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. Analysts predict that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ashford by 209.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

