Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.