Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $154,990.56 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Ahola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $96.36 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

