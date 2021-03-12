Insider Buying: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Director G Stephen Finley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WLKP stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of $879.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,797,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,449,000 after buying an additional 212,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.